14.10.2024 00:00:00
Social Security 2025: This 1 Lesser-Known Change Could Boost Your Benefit Just as Much as the COLA
Last week, the Social Security Administration announced the much-anticipated cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2025. Next year's adjustment will land at 2.5%, giving the average retiree an extra $48 per month.This adjustment will be the smallest since 2021, which saw a COLA of 1.3%. While many retirees may be disappointed at the smaller raise, there's still good news ahead.The COLA isn't the only change coming in 2025. The Social Security Administration also announced all the key figures that will take effect next year. One of those figures is the retirement earnings test limit, which could impact your benefits just as much as the COLA.
