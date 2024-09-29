|
29.09.2024 09:44:00
Social Security's 2025 Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) Forecasts Are in Agreement -- Here's How Much the Average Check Is Expected to Rise Next Year
No event is more anticipated by Social Security's more than 68 million beneficiaries than the annual reveal of the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA). That's because most retirees need their monthly Social Security check, in some capacity, to cover their expenses.For more than two decades, Gallup has conducted annual surveys that gauge retirees' reliance on Social Security as an income source. This year, for instance, 88% of retirees noted it represented a "major" or "minor" income source, with only 11% responding that it was unnecessary. In other words, most Americans would likely struggle without the financial foundation Social Security provides.In just 11 days -- Oct. 10 is the magic date to circle on your calendar -- Social Security's 2025 COLA will be unveiled. With multiple forecasts now in agreement as to the size of this COLA, we can now estimate how much the average check is expected to rise next year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu RISE Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu RISE Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|RISE Inc.
|23,00
|0,00%