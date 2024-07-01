01.07.2024 17:35:00

Sogeclair: Half-Yearly Statement H1 2024 relative to the liquidity contract placed with Société de Bourse Gilbert Dupont

Blagnac, France, July 01st 2024-5.35pm

Half-Yearly Statement H1 2024 relative to the liquidity contract placed with Société de Bourse GILBERT DUPONT

In respect of the liquidity contract placed by SOGECLAIR with Société de Bourse Gilbert Dupont, as of 28 June 2024, the average liquidity account figures stood at:

  • Number of shares: 2 291
  • Cash balance on the liquidity account: €18 130,77

During the 1st half 2024, it has been trade a total of:

PURCHASE14 316 equities€ 297 429,75486 transactions
SALE13 704 equities€ 282 895,75512 transactions

You are reminded that at the time of the yearly statement as of 29 December 2023, the average liquidity account figures stood at:  

  • Number of shares:  1 679
  • Cash balance on the liquidity account: €32 664,67

You are reminded that at the time of the setting up of the liquidity contract, the following means have been made available:

  • Number of shares: 3,606
  • Cash balance on the liquidity account: €51,114.70

Philippe ROBARDEY
President

SOGECLAIR
SA with capital of €3,204,901
Headquarters: 7 avenue Albert Durand – CS 20069 – 31700 BLAGNAC (France)
Phone: 33 (0)5.61.71.71.71 – www.sogeclair.com
335 218 269 R.C.S. TOULOUSE


ANNEXE


 PurchasesSales
 Number of transactionsNumber of equitiesEquities/Capital in EURNumber of transactionsNumber of equitiesEquities/Capital in EUR
TOTAL48614 316297 429,7551213 704282 895,75
02/01/202400031142108,2
03/01/2024229536,5110186
04/01/2024142777327501
05/01/202400011001855
08/01/20241814821452689,75
09/01/20241230956012551008,6
10/01/202472404215,1112464349,1
11/01/2024122396250905
12/01/202461302358110182
15/01/2024115270221380,1
16/01/202461923464,6213235,3
17/01/202474217387,331883284,5
18/01/2024485148981813187,05
19/01/202421442548,8211195,25
22/01/202412035461482622
23/01/202451011774,432073667,5
24/01/20243105185821111964,7
25/01/20241117,642153805,5
26/01/202451763100,2000
29/01/20240004981737,4
30/01/202445088541432561,6
31/01/2024119340,16991780,5
01/02/2024000153346127,2
02/02/202471613024,2000
05/02/2024255102841262368,8
06/02/202431152132,551843438,2
07/02/20240001601110
08/02/202400037129,5
09/02/202400061743234,3
12/02/202461242310,451001870
13/02/202400063005610
14/02/202441332510,4000
15/02/202453476509,2000
16/02/202421883524,4000
19/02/20242801496000
20/02/202400041582966,5
21/02/2024000233620,4
22/02/202421018971202297,5
23/02/202471132219,8592334587,7
26/02/20244701387,5135691,25
27/02/2024114276,5326516,2
28/02/2024150990000
29/02/202417138,2551713429,8
01/03/202461342711,83701426
04/03/2024142844,24821674,4
05/03/202400081493026,7
06/03/202427014285961976,6
07/03/202461192475,291352821,5
08/03/2024123086418,13491028,7
11/03/20244501054000
12/03/2024410321735641362
13/03/202472445219,9113597717,5
14/03/2024153978495,362585549,5
15/03/2024717337073841798,2
18/03/202441032220,792224806,4
19/03/202452866198,661553374
20/03/202472234869,1110218
21/03/202441463182,8000
22/03/202462966329,861703665
25/03/20240002501071
26/03/20244731567,2000
27/03/20245861837,51801712
28/03/202414085682615663,1
02/04/20241881927,2000
03/04/2024490195521002190
04/04/20241651397,583557679,5
05/04/202421302792346992,4
08/04/2024235752,541272744,3
09/04/20244811754,61487,2
10/04/2024150108032214829,8
11/04/202472375086,5000
12/04/2024244954,8103387257,3
15/04/2024342911,451002180
16/04/202415108,51501090
17/04/20244631358,6000
18/04/2024119408,5000
19/04/20241551177214301
22/04/2024216034306761636
23/04/20241242,82801720
24/04/20240004501075
25/04/202472365005,272605569,3
26/04/2024000000
29/04/20240006551197,8
30/04/20240008871925,2
02/05/2024116353,6152485606,7
03/05/2024131643840,5000
06/05/20242892055,97892064,8
07/05/20240005481127,4
08/05/20245691633,4140952
09/05/2024333779,83761812,8
10/05/2024102535989,8000
13/05/20241123,6172977093,3
14/05/202448921384601446
15/05/202441212926,1101202926,4
16/05/20242601416330713,7
17/05/2024000223550,7
20/05/2024417040994601457
21/05/202400051253032,5
22/05/20241552912652,8000
23/05/202441764163,6000
24/05/20243611433,62751777,5
27/05/20240002691628,8
28/05/20242651527,54541278,2
29/05/20244902120000
30/05/20245721675,44641493,6
31/05/20247110253141242890,4
03/06/2024310230000
04/06/2024450114961232845,2
05/06/20243151347331112564,1
06/06/202424911256521200
07/06/202451052404,53501150
10/06/2024150114574139500,3
11/06/20241457512922,5234785,4
12/06/202441202654000
13/06/20241052011428,9863714651
14/06/2024173396908,85000
17/06/2024175048792,62690716407,25
18/06/202400051803861
19/06/20241781606,8202605393,4
20/06/202441432996,673166809,5
21/06/20241658812315,421212529,5
24/06/20242521066230618
25/06/202472655431,531442967,8
26/06/202461903845000
27/06/202493376680,7548941,9
28/06/2024111512907,751663250,8

Attachment


