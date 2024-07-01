Sogeclair: Half-Yearly Statement H1 2024 relative to the liquidity contract placed with Société de Bourse Gilbert Dupont

Blagnac, France, July 01st 2024-5.35pm

Half-Yearly Statement H1 2024 relative to the liquidity contract placed with Société de Bourse GILBERT DUPONT

In respect of the liquidity contract placed by SOGECLAIR with Société de Bourse Gilbert Dupont, as of 28 June 2024, the average liquidity account figures stood at:

Number of shares: 2 291

Cash balance on the liquidity account: €18 130,77

During the 1st half 2024, it has been trade a total of:

PURCHASE 14 316 equities € 297 429,75 486 transactions SALE 13 704 equities € 282 895,75 512 transactions

You are reminded that at the time of the yearly statement as of 29 December 2023, the average liquidity account figures stood at:

Number of shares: 1 679

Cash balance on the liquidity account: €32 664,67

You are reminded that at the time of the setting up of the liquidity contract, the following means have been made available:

Number of shares: 3,606

Cash balance on the liquidity account: €51,114.70

Philippe ROBARDEY

President

SOGECLAIR

SA with capital of €3,204,901

Headquarters: 7 avenue Albert Durand – CS 20069 – 31700 BLAGNAC (France)

Phone: 33 (0)5.61.71.71.71 – www.sogeclair.com

335 218 269 R.C.S. TOULOUSE





ANNEXE





Purchases Sales Number of transactions Number of equities Equities/Capital in EUR Number of transactions Number of equities Equities/Capital in EUR TOTAL 486 14 316 297 429,75 512 13 704 282 895,75 02/01/2024 0 0 0 3 114 2108,2 03/01/2024 2 29 536,5 1 10 186 04/01/2024 1 42 777 3 27 501 05/01/2024 0 0 0 1 100 1855 08/01/2024 1 8 148 2 145 2689,75 09/01/2024 12 309 5601 2 55 1008,6 10/01/2024 7 240 4215,1 11 246 4349,1 11/01/2024 1 22 396 2 50 905 12/01/2024 6 130 2358 1 10 182 15/01/2024 1 15 270 2 21 380,1 16/01/2024 6 192 3464,6 2 13 235,3 17/01/2024 7 421 7387,3 3 188 3284,5 18/01/2024 4 85 1489 8 181 3187,05 19/01/2024 2 144 2548,8 2 11 195,25 22/01/2024 1 20 354 6 148 2622 23/01/2024 5 101 1774,4 3 207 3667,5 24/01/2024 3 105 1858 2 111 1964,7 25/01/2024 1 1 17,6 4 215 3805,5 26/01/2024 5 176 3100,2 0 0 0 29/01/2024 0 0 0 4 98 1737,4 30/01/2024 4 50 885 4 143 2561,6 31/01/2024 1 19 340,1 6 99 1780,5 01/02/2024 0 0 0 15 334 6127,2 02/02/2024 7 161 3024,2 0 0 0 05/02/2024 2 55 1028 4 126 2368,8 06/02/2024 3 115 2132,5 5 184 3438,2 07/02/2024 0 0 0 1 60 1110 08/02/2024 0 0 0 3 7 129,5 09/02/2024 0 0 0 6 174 3234,3 12/02/2024 6 124 2310,4 5 100 1870 13/02/2024 0 0 0 6 300 5610 14/02/2024 4 133 2510,4 0 0 0 15/02/2024 5 347 6509,2 0 0 0 16/02/2024 2 188 3524,4 0 0 0 19/02/2024 2 80 1496 0 0 0 20/02/2024 0 0 0 4 158 2966,5 21/02/2024 0 0 0 2 33 620,4 22/02/2024 2 10 189 7 120 2297,5 23/02/2024 7 113 2219,85 9 233 4587,7 26/02/2024 4 70 1387,5 1 35 691,25 27/02/2024 1 14 276,5 3 26 516,2 28/02/2024 1 50 990 0 0 0 29/02/2024 1 7 138,25 5 171 3429,8 01/03/2024 6 134 2711,8 3 70 1426 04/03/2024 1 42 844,2 4 82 1674,4 05/03/2024 0 0 0 8 149 3026,7 06/03/2024 2 70 1428 5 96 1976,6 07/03/2024 6 119 2475,2 9 135 2821,5 08/03/2024 12 308 6418,1 3 49 1028,7 11/03/2024 4 50 1054 0 0 0 12/03/2024 4 103 2173 5 64 1362 13/03/2024 7 244 5219,9 11 359 7717,5 14/03/2024 15 397 8495,3 6 258 5549,5 15/03/2024 7 173 3707 3 84 1798,2 18/03/2024 4 103 2220,7 9 222 4806,4 19/03/2024 5 286 6198,6 6 155 3374 20/03/2024 7 223 4869,1 1 10 218 21/03/2024 4 146 3182,8 0 0 0 22/03/2024 6 296 6329,8 6 170 3665 25/03/2024 0 0 0 2 50 1071 26/03/2024 4 73 1567,2 0 0 0 27/03/2024 5 86 1837,5 1 80 1712 28/03/2024 1 40 856 8 261 5663,1 02/04/2024 1 88 1927,2 0 0 0 03/04/2024 4 90 1955 2 100 2190 04/04/2024 1 65 1397,5 8 355 7679,5 05/04/2024 2 130 2792 3 46 992,4 08/04/2024 2 35 752,5 4 127 2744,3 09/04/2024 4 81 1754,6 1 4 87,2 10/04/2024 1 50 1080 3 221 4829,8 11/04/2024 7 237 5086,5 0 0 0 12/04/2024 2 44 954,8 10 338 7257,3 15/04/2024 3 42 911,4 5 100 2180 16/04/2024 1 5 108,5 1 50 1090 17/04/2024 4 63 1358,6 0 0 0 18/04/2024 1 19 408,5 0 0 0 19/04/2024 1 55 1177 2 14 301 22/04/2024 2 160 3430 6 76 1636 23/04/2024 1 2 42,8 2 80 1720 24/04/2024 0 0 0 4 50 1075 25/04/2024 7 236 5005,2 7 260 5569,3 26/04/2024 0 0 0 0 0 0 29/04/2024 0 0 0 6 55 1197,8 30/04/2024 0 0 0 8 87 1925,2 02/05/2024 1 16 353,6 15 248 5606,7 03/05/2024 13 164 3840,5 0 0 0 06/05/2024 2 89 2055,9 7 89 2064,8 07/05/2024 0 0 0 5 48 1127,4 08/05/2024 5 69 1633,4 1 40 952 09/05/2024 3 33 779,8 3 76 1812,8 10/05/2024 10 253 5989,8 0 0 0 13/05/2024 1 1 23,6 17 297 7093,3 14/05/2024 4 89 2138 4 60 1446 15/05/2024 4 121 2926,1 10 120 2926,4 16/05/2024 2 60 1416 3 30 713,7 17/05/2024 0 0 0 2 23 550,7 20/05/2024 4 170 4099 4 60 1457 21/05/2024 0 0 0 5 125 3032,5 22/05/2024 15 529 12652,8 0 0 0 23/05/2024 4 176 4163,6 0 0 0 24/05/2024 3 61 1433,6 2 75 1777,5 27/05/2024 0 0 0 2 69 1628,8 28/05/2024 2 65 1527,5 4 54 1278,2 29/05/2024 4 90 2120 0 0 0 30/05/2024 5 72 1675,4 4 64 1493,6 31/05/2024 7 110 2531 4 124 2890,4 03/06/2024 3 10 230 0 0 0 04/06/2024 4 50 1149 6 123 2845,2 05/06/2024 3 151 3473 3 111 2564,1 06/06/2024 2 49 1125 6 52 1200 07/06/2024 5 105 2404,5 3 50 1150 10/06/2024 1 50 1145 7 413 9500,3 11/06/2024 14 575 12922,5 2 34 785,4 12/06/2024 4 120 2654 0 0 0 13/06/2024 10 520 11428,9 8 637 14651 14/06/2024 17 339 6908,85 0 0 0 17/06/2024 17 504 8792,6 26 907 16407,25 18/06/2024 0 0 0 5 180 3861 19/06/2024 1 78 1606,8 20 260 5393,4 20/06/2024 4 143 2996,6 7 316 6809,5 21/06/2024 16 588 12315,4 2 121 2529,5 24/06/2024 2 52 1066 2 30 618 25/06/2024 7 265 5431,5 3 144 2967,8 26/06/2024 6 190 3845 0 0 0 27/06/2024 9 337 6680,7 5 48 941,9 28/06/2024 11 151 2907,7 5 166 3250,8

