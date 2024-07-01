|
Sogeclair: Half-Yearly Statement H1 2024 relative to the liquidity contract placed with Société de Bourse Gilbert Dupont
Blagnac, France, July 01st 2024-5.35pm
In respect of the liquidity contract placed by SOGECLAIR with Société de Bourse Gilbert Dupont, as of 28 June 2024, the average liquidity account figures stood at:
- Number of shares: 2 291
- Cash balance on the liquidity account: €18 130,77
During the 1st half 2024, it has been trade a total of:
|PURCHASE
|14 316 equities
|€ 297 429,75
|486 transactions
|SALE
|13 704 equities
|€ 282 895,75
|512 transactions
You are reminded that at the time of the yearly statement as of 29 December 2023, the average liquidity account figures stood at:
- Number of shares: 1 679
- Cash balance on the liquidity account: €32 664,67
You are reminded that at the time of the setting up of the liquidity contract, the following means have been made available:
- Number of shares: 3,606
- Cash balance on the liquidity account: €51,114.70
Philippe ROBARDEY
President
SOGECLAIR
SA with capital of €3,204,901
Headquarters: 7 avenue Albert Durand – CS 20069 – 31700 BLAGNAC (France)
Phone: 33 (0)5.61.71.71.71 – www.sogeclair.com
335 218 269 R.C.S. TOULOUSE
ANNEXE
|Purchases
|Sales
|Number of transactions
|Number of equities
|Equities/Capital in EUR
|Number of transactions
|Number of equities
|Equities/Capital in EUR
|TOTAL
|486
|14 316
|297 429,75
|512
|13 704
|282 895,75
|02/01/2024
|0
|0
|0
|3
|114
|2108,2
|03/01/2024
|2
|29
|536,5
|1
|10
|186
|04/01/2024
|1
|42
|777
|3
|27
|501
|05/01/2024
|0
|0
|0
|1
|100
|1855
|08/01/2024
|1
|8
|148
|2
|145
|2689,75
|09/01/2024
|12
|309
|5601
|2
|55
|1008,6
|10/01/2024
|7
|240
|4215,1
|11
|246
|4349,1
|11/01/2024
|1
|22
|396
|2
|50
|905
|12/01/2024
|6
|130
|2358
|1
|10
|182
|15/01/2024
|1
|15
|270
|2
|21
|380,1
|16/01/2024
|6
|192
|3464,6
|2
|13
|235,3
|17/01/2024
|7
|421
|7387,3
|3
|188
|3284,5
|18/01/2024
|4
|85
|1489
|8
|181
|3187,05
|19/01/2024
|2
|144
|2548,8
|2
|11
|195,25
|22/01/2024
|1
|20
|354
|6
|148
|2622
|23/01/2024
|5
|101
|1774,4
|3
|207
|3667,5
|24/01/2024
|3
|105
|1858
|2
|111
|1964,7
|25/01/2024
|1
|1
|17,6
|4
|215
|3805,5
|26/01/2024
|5
|176
|3100,2
|0
|0
|0
|29/01/2024
|0
|0
|0
|4
|98
|1737,4
|30/01/2024
|4
|50
|885
|4
|143
|2561,6
|31/01/2024
|1
|19
|340,1
|6
|99
|1780,5
|01/02/2024
|0
|0
|0
|15
|334
|6127,2
|02/02/2024
|7
|161
|3024,2
|0
|0
|0
|05/02/2024
|2
|55
|1028
|4
|126
|2368,8
|06/02/2024
|3
|115
|2132,5
|5
|184
|3438,2
|07/02/2024
|0
|0
|0
|1
|60
|1110
|08/02/2024
|0
|0
|0
|3
|7
|129,5
|09/02/2024
|0
|0
|0
|6
|174
|3234,3
|12/02/2024
|6
|124
|2310,4
|5
|100
|1870
|13/02/2024
|0
|0
|0
|6
|300
|5610
|14/02/2024
|4
|133
|2510,4
|0
|0
|0
|15/02/2024
|5
|347
|6509,2
|0
|0
|0
|16/02/2024
|2
|188
|3524,4
|0
|0
|0
|19/02/2024
|2
|80
|1496
|0
|0
|0
|20/02/2024
|0
|0
|0
|4
|158
|2966,5
|21/02/2024
|0
|0
|0
|2
|33
|620,4
|22/02/2024
|2
|10
|189
|7
|120
|2297,5
|23/02/2024
|7
|113
|2219,85
|9
|233
|4587,7
|26/02/2024
|4
|70
|1387,5
|1
|35
|691,25
|27/02/2024
|1
|14
|276,5
|3
|26
|516,2
|28/02/2024
|1
|50
|990
|0
|0
|0
|29/02/2024
|1
|7
|138,25
|5
|171
|3429,8
|01/03/2024
|6
|134
|2711,8
|3
|70
|1426
|04/03/2024
|1
|42
|844,2
|4
|82
|1674,4
|05/03/2024
|0
|0
|0
|8
|149
|3026,7
|06/03/2024
|2
|70
|1428
|5
|96
|1976,6
|07/03/2024
|6
|119
|2475,2
|9
|135
|2821,5
|08/03/2024
|12
|308
|6418,1
|3
|49
|1028,7
|11/03/2024
|4
|50
|1054
|0
|0
|0
|12/03/2024
|4
|103
|2173
|5
|64
|1362
|13/03/2024
|7
|244
|5219,9
|11
|359
|7717,5
|14/03/2024
|15
|397
|8495,3
|6
|258
|5549,5
|15/03/2024
|7
|173
|3707
|3
|84
|1798,2
|18/03/2024
|4
|103
|2220,7
|9
|222
|4806,4
|19/03/2024
|5
|286
|6198,6
|6
|155
|3374
|20/03/2024
|7
|223
|4869,1
|1
|10
|218
|21/03/2024
|4
|146
|3182,8
|0
|0
|0
|22/03/2024
|6
|296
|6329,8
|6
|170
|3665
|25/03/2024
|0
|0
|0
|2
|50
|1071
|26/03/2024
|4
|73
|1567,2
|0
|0
|0
|27/03/2024
|5
|86
|1837,5
|1
|80
|1712
|28/03/2024
|1
|40
|856
|8
|261
|5663,1
|02/04/2024
|1
|88
|1927,2
|0
|0
|0
|03/04/2024
|4
|90
|1955
|2
|100
|2190
|04/04/2024
|1
|65
|1397,5
|8
|355
|7679,5
|05/04/2024
|2
|130
|2792
|3
|46
|992,4
|08/04/2024
|2
|35
|752,5
|4
|127
|2744,3
|09/04/2024
|4
|81
|1754,6
|1
|4
|87,2
|10/04/2024
|1
|50
|1080
|3
|221
|4829,8
|11/04/2024
|7
|237
|5086,5
|0
|0
|0
|12/04/2024
|2
|44
|954,8
|10
|338
|7257,3
|15/04/2024
|3
|42
|911,4
|5
|100
|2180
|16/04/2024
|1
|5
|108,5
|1
|50
|1090
|17/04/2024
|4
|63
|1358,6
|0
|0
|0
|18/04/2024
|1
|19
|408,5
|0
|0
|0
|19/04/2024
|1
|55
|1177
|2
|14
|301
|22/04/2024
|2
|160
|3430
|6
|76
|1636
|23/04/2024
|1
|2
|42,8
|2
|80
|1720
|24/04/2024
|0
|0
|0
|4
|50
|1075
|25/04/2024
|7
|236
|5005,2
|7
|260
|5569,3
|26/04/2024
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29/04/2024
|0
|0
|0
|6
|55
|1197,8
|30/04/2024
|0
|0
|0
|8
|87
|1925,2
|02/05/2024
|1
|16
|353,6
|15
|248
|5606,7
|03/05/2024
|13
|164
|3840,5
|0
|0
|0
|06/05/2024
|2
|89
|2055,9
|7
|89
|2064,8
|07/05/2024
|0
|0
|0
|5
|48
|1127,4
|08/05/2024
|5
|69
|1633,4
|1
|40
|952
|09/05/2024
|3
|33
|779,8
|3
|76
|1812,8
|10/05/2024
|10
|253
|5989,8
|0
|0
|0
|13/05/2024
|1
|1
|23,6
|17
|297
|7093,3
|14/05/2024
|4
|89
|2138
|4
|60
|1446
|15/05/2024
|4
|121
|2926,1
|10
|120
|2926,4
|16/05/2024
|2
|60
|1416
|3
|30
|713,7
|17/05/2024
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|550,7
|20/05/2024
|4
|170
|4099
|4
|60
|1457
|21/05/2024
|0
|0
|0
|5
|125
|3032,5
|22/05/2024
|15
|529
|12652,8
|0
|0
|0
|23/05/2024
|4
|176
|4163,6
|0
|0
|0
|24/05/2024
|3
|61
|1433,6
|2
|75
|1777,5
|27/05/2024
|0
|0
|0
|2
|69
|1628,8
|28/05/2024
|2
|65
|1527,5
|4
|54
|1278,2
|29/05/2024
|4
|90
|2120
|0
|0
|0
|30/05/2024
|5
|72
|1675,4
|4
|64
|1493,6
|31/05/2024
|7
|110
|2531
|4
|124
|2890,4
|03/06/2024
|3
|10
|230
|0
|0
|0
|04/06/2024
|4
|50
|1149
|6
|123
|2845,2
|05/06/2024
|3
|151
|3473
|3
|111
|2564,1
|06/06/2024
|2
|49
|1125
|6
|52
|1200
|07/06/2024
|5
|105
|2404,5
|3
|50
|1150
|10/06/2024
|1
|50
|1145
|7
|413
|9500,3
|11/06/2024
|14
|575
|12922,5
|2
|34
|785,4
|12/06/2024
|4
|120
|2654
|0
|0
|0
|13/06/2024
|10
|520
|11428,9
|8
|637
|14651
|14/06/2024
|17
|339
|6908,85
|0
|0
|0
|17/06/2024
|17
|504
|8792,6
|26
|907
|16407,25
|18/06/2024
|0
|0
|0
|5
|180
|3861
|19/06/2024
|1
|78
|1606,8
|20
|260
|5393,4
|20/06/2024
|4
|143
|2996,6
|7
|316
|6809,5
|21/06/2024
|16
|588
|12315,4
|2
|121
|2529,5
|24/06/2024
|2
|52
|1066
|2
|30
|618
|25/06/2024
|7
|265
|5431,5
|3
|144
|2967,8
|26/06/2024
|6
|190
|3845
|0
|0
|0
|27/06/2024
|9
|337
|6680,7
|5
|48
|941,9
|28/06/2024
|11
|151
|2907,7
|5
|166
|3250,8
