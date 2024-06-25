|
Soligenix Reports Positive Results From Study Of HyBryte Vs. Valchlor In Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma
(RTTNews) - Soligenix, Inc. (SNGX) Tuesday announced positive data from a comparability study evaluating its HyBryte versus Valchlor in the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL).
HyBryte is an ointment containing photosensitizer hypericin proposed to treat CTCL. Ceptaris Therapeutics' Valchlor is an approved treatment for mycosis fungoides-type cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.
In the comparative study, 60 percent of patients treated with HyBryte achieved 50 percent or more improvement in their mCAILS (modified Composite Assessment of Index Lesion Severity) score after 12 weeks, versus 20 percent treated with Valchlor.
"These results support the positive HyBryte data from the previously completed Phase 3 FLASH study and demonstrates that a relatively short treatment period with the drug can result in clinically meaningful outcomes," stated Christopher J. Schaber, President and Chief Executive Officer of Soligenix.
