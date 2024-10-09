|
Sonnet Partners Alkem To Develop And Market SON-080 For Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy In India
(RTTNews) - Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (SONN) announced Wednesday that it has entered into a licensing agreement with Alkem Laboratories Ltd. for the research, development, manufacturing, marketing and commercialization of its molecule SON-080 for the treatment of diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN) in India.
The agreement also includes the manufacturing, marketing and commercialization of chemotherapy induced neuropathy (CIPN) and autonomic neuropathy in India.
SON-080 is Sonnet's proprietary version of recombinant human Interleukin-6 (rhIL-6) that builds upon previous work with atexakin alfa.
Under the terms of the Licensing Agreement, Alkem will pay Sonnet $1.0 million in upfront payments and up to an additional $1.0 million in milestone payments.
Additionally, Sonnet is entitled to receive a royalty equal to a percentage in the low double digits of the net sales of the product upon commercialization of SON-080 in India less certain expenses.
Alkem will conduct all clinical trials it believes appropriate to obtain regulatory approval in India for SON-080 for the treatment of DPN. Upon payment of a Clinical Data Access fee for Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trials, Sonnet will be able to use this data for partnering in any geography outside of India.
DPN is a painful and extremely disabling disease that typically occurs in about 50% of diabetic patients.
