Sono Tek CorpShs Aktie
WKN: A0B9HM / ISIN: US8354831088
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08.07.2026 13:29:11
Sono-Tek Corporation Bottom Line Rises In Q1
(RTTNews) - Sono-Tek Corporation (SOTK) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year
The company's bottom line came in at $0.741 million, or $0.05 per share. This compares with $0.484 million, or $0.03 per share, last year.
The company's revenue for the period rose 10.3% to $5.661 million from $5.132 million last year.
Sono-Tek Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $0.741 Mln. vs. $0.484 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.05 vs. $0.03 last year. -Revenue: $5.661 Mln vs. $5.132 Mln last year.
Looking ahead, for the first half, Sono-Tek anticipates continued revenue growth and profitability, driven by expanding demand in the medical sector and continued adoption of high value production-scale coating systems across multiple end markets.
For fiscal 2027, the company expects revenue to be relatively flat to modestly higher compared with fiscal 2026.
For fiscal 2026, Sono-Tek had reported net sales of $20.9 million.
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