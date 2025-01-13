Sonova to present at the J.P. Morgan 2025 Healthcare Conference

|
Staefa (Switzerland), January 13, 2025 – Sonova Holding AG (SWX: SOON), a leading provider of innovative hearing solutions, announces that its Chief Executive Officer Arnd Kaldowski will today present Sonova’s strategy and an overview of the current business dynamics at the J.P. Morgan 2025 Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, California. The presentation will take place on Monday, January 13, 2025, at 07:30pm Central European Time (CET) / 10:30am US Pacific Standard Time (PST). Presentation slides will be available at: https://www.sonova.com/en/investor-presentations.
Arnd Kaldowski, CEO of Sonova, says: “We are encouraged by the positive trends in each of our four Sonova business units and are pleased to present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. Notably, we continue to see a strong reception for our new Phonak Infinio and Phonak Sphere Infinio platforms as well as improved sales momentum in our Audiological Care business as we have moved into the second half of our financial year. Based on these developments, we reaffirm our guidance for the fiscal year, reflecting our commitment to delivering sustained growth and value to our shareholders.”
Contacts:
Investor Relations
Thomas Bernhardsgrütter +41 58 928 33 44
Media Relations
Karl Hanks +41 76 367 72 56
About Sonova
Sonova operates through four businesses – Hearing Instruments, Audiological Care, Consumer Hearing and Cochlear Implants – and the core brands Phonak, Unitron, AudioNova, Sennheiser (under license) and Advanced Bionics as well as recognized regional brands. The Group’s globally diversified sales and distribution channels serve an ever growing consumer base in more than 100 countries.
In the 2023/24 financial year, the Group generated sales of CHF 3.6 billion, with a net profit of CHF 610 million. Over 18,000 employees are working on achieving Sonova’s vision of a world where everyone enjoys the delight of hearing.
For more information please visit www.sonova.com.
