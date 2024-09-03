03.09.2024 15:08:28

SPAR Group To Be Bought By Highwire Capital For $2.50/share In Cash; Stock Up In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP), a provider of merchandising, marketing, and distribution services, announced on Tuesday that it has inked a deal to be acquired by Highwire Capital, an investment firm, for $2.50 per share in cash.

Highwire will fund the transaction, expected to be closed in the fourth quarter of 2024, through debt finance.

The acquisition price $2.50 per share represents a 72 percent premium over the closing share price on the last trading day before the announcement and a 37.8 percent premium over SPAR Group's 30-day volume-weighted average share price.

Mike Matacunas, CEO of SPAR Group, said the transaction represents strategic alternatives and will provide value to stockholders and offer financial flexibility to the company to pursue future growth initiatives.

Post transaction, SPAR Group will become a privately held company, and its stock will no longer be traded on the Nasdaq.

The company will continue to be led by Matacunas, who has been its CEO since early 2021.

SGRP was trading up by 66.206 percent at $2.410 in the p[re-market trade on the Nasdaq.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu SPAR Group IncShsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu SPAR Group IncShsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

SPAR Group IncShs 2,40 65,52% SPAR Group IncShs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX vor Handelsstart im Minus -- DAX dürfte mit herben Abschlägen eröffnen -- Börsen in Fernost mehrheitlich tiefer - Nikkei bricht ein
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt dürften zum Handelsstart am Mittwoch Verluste verbuchen. An den Börsenplätzen in Fernost geht es zur Wochenmitte nach unten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen