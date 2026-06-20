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ISIN: PLCOMES00020
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20.06.2026 14:05:01
SPDR vs. iShares: Which REIT ETF Comes Out on Top?
The iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEMKT:REET) offers low-cost, global real estate exposure, while the State Street SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEMKT:RWR) provides a more concentrated, higher-cost portfolio strictly focused on the United States.Investors often turn to real estate investment trusts (REITs) for reliable income and potential protection against inflation through physical assets. While the iShares fund serves as a broad-market tool for capturing global property trends across multiple continents, the State Street fund homes in specifically on the domestic market, tracking the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Capped Index to reflect American property performance.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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