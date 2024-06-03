Spirit Airlines CFO Scott Haralson To Depart; Names Brian McMenamy Interim CFO

(RTTNews) - Spirit Airlines (SAVE) announced Monday that Brian McMenamy, Vice President and Controller, has been named as Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective June 14, 2024.

McMenamy succeeds Scott Haralson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, who is departing to become CFO of a larger, publicly traded company outside of the airline industry.

Haralson will continue in his role through June 14, 2024 to ensure a smooth transition. Spirit will initiate a comprehensive search for a CFO with the assistance of a leading executive search firm.

McMenamy brings nearly 40 years of experience in corporate finance. Prior to joining Spirit in 2017, McMenamy held various roles in finance at American Airlines over the course of his 33-year tenure.

Spirit has begun to execute on initiatives related to its go forward plan, with more changes coming soon. In addition, the Company continues to expect cost saving initiatives to benefit 2024 by over $75 million with annualized run-rate savings estimated at over $100 million.