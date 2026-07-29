Canfield Medical Supply Aktie
ISIN: US84862C1045
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29.07.2026 15:30:00
Splash Beverage Expands CannEpil License To Include Veterinary Therapeutic Applications
(RTTNews) - Wednesday, Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (SBEV) announced the expansion of its exclusive global license for CannEpil to include veterinary therapeutic applications, gaining access to significant companion-animal oncology and pain-management markets.
CannEpil is a proprietary pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid formulation consisting of cannabidiol and tetrahydrocannabinol isolates formulated in an oral liquid solution.
With this move, the company has exclusive worldwide rights to develop, manufacture, commercialize, market and distribute CannEpil for veterinary diseases and conditions.
Also, Splash will pay Argent BioPharma Limited a 10 percent royalty on net revenues generated from veterinary applications of CannEpil.
Following this, the company intends to pursue U.S. regulatory approval through the FDA Center for Veterinary Medicine's Investigational New Animal Drug and Conditional Approval pathways.
However, there is no assurance that CannEpil will receive Conditional Approval, full approval or any other regulatory authorization for veterinary use, or that any commercialization efforts will be successful, the company stated.
SBEV is trading at $0.3349, down 3.68 percent before the bell on the New York Stock Exchange American.
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