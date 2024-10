Spotify's Hidden Advertising Gem You Won't Want to Miss

Spotify (NYSE: SPOT) has turned a corner toward profitability and free cash flow over the past year, but its growth could be hampered by overreliance on monthly subscriptions. The way to fuel growth is through advertising, which the company is doing with a new marketplace. In this video, Travis Hoium shows why Spotify's ad business is just getting started.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Oct. 22, 2024. The video was published on Oct. 23, 2024.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool