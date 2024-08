Starlink Hiked Prices. Is It Time to IPO?

SpaceX is raising prices, and not just on its space rockets -- but on Starlink satellite internet service, too.A review of changes to SpaceX's website shows that sometime between May 6 and June 7 of this year, SpaceX raised the price on Falcon 9 rocket rides from $67 million to $69.75 million, a 4.1% increase. At about the same time , subscribers to the company's Starlink broadband internet service noticed some even more significant hikes in the prices they were being asked to pay.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool