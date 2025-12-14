NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
14.12.2025 10:10:00
Start the New Year Off With Passive Income: 3 Dividend Kings to Buy Now
When the market is roaring higher as it's been doing over the past three years, it's easy to forget about the importance of passive income. You may be more focused on the fantastic gains delivered by certain growth stocks that don't pay dividends -- and, don't get me wrong, these sorts of players are great to have in a portfolio.But here's why it's also a good idea to add a few dividend players to the mix. First, who doesn't like extra cash? Whether the market is rising or falling, you'll collect these payments without lifting a finger -- the only thing you have to do is own a dividend-paying stock. Second, these payments may add to your gains during good times and limit your losses during bad times. And over the long haul, they could help you along on the path to wealth.Which stocks to buy? Dividend Kings make a wise choice since they've increased their dividend payments for at least 50 straight years. This shows their commitment to a dividend strategy and their ability to make these payments over time. With this in mind, get ready to start the new year off with passive income: Here are three Dividend Kings to buy now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
|
13.12.25
|Is now really a good time to start investing? (Financial Times)
|
01.12.25
|The best time to buy quality stocks is now (Financial Times)
|
27.11.25
|UK boards now more forceful on CEO pay, LSE boss says (Financial Times)
|
24.11.25