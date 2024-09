Statistics Say: This Is the Best Age to Claim Social Security

The age you sign up for Social Security is one of the most important factors influencing your benefit amount, and it can affect your payments by hundreds of dollars per month.Filing at your full retirement age (which is age 67 for everyone born in 1960 or later) will earn you 100% of your benefit based on your earnings history. By claiming earlier than that, your payments will be reduced, while delaying benefits up to age 70 will result in the largest possible monthly payments.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool