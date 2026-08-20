Steady Start Likely For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has finished lower in back-to-back sessions, falling more than 15 points or 1 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just beneath the 1,610-point plateau although it may find traction on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is flat to higher as positive sentiment from easing treasury yields was offset by another jump in crude oil prices. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were slightly higher and the Asian shares figure to split the difference.

The SET finished modestly lower on Wednesday following losses from the property, resource, service and technology sectors.

For the day, the index sank 11.86 points or 0.73 percent to finish at 1,609.76 after trading between 1,609.04 and 1,618.08. Volume was 20.828 billion shares worth 97.800 billion baht. There were 248 decliners and 189 gainers, with 210 stocks finishing unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as the major averages opened slightly higher on Wednesday and mostly stayed that was throughout the session.

The Dow climbed 119.65 points or 0.22 percent to finish at 53,463.05, while the NASDAQ added 41.38 points or 0.16 percent to close at 26,331.09 and the S&P 500 rose 16.22 points or 0.21 percent to end at 7,707.98.

The strength on Wall Street came amid a significant pullback by bond yields, with the 30-year bond yield pulling back further off its highest levels in nearly two decades. Yields moved sharply lower after the Treasury Department announced upscaled buyback operations for longer-term debt.

Stocks gave back some ground in afternoon trading as the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy revealed many officials believe an increase in interest rates would likely be necessary unless inflation declines.

Crude oil prices soared on Wednesday as the closure of Strait of Hormuz continues, extending supply disruption concerns. West Texas Intermediate crude for September delivery was up $1.18 or 1.39 percent at $86.12 per barrel.