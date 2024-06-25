25.06.2024 15:00:00

Stefan Backman elected as a Chair of the Board of Telia Lietuva

On 25 June 2024, the Board of Telia Lietuva, AB (hereinafter "Telia Lietuva” or "the Company”) elected Stefan Backman as a Chair of the Board of Telia Lietuva. Stefan Backman for the current term of the Company’s Board (till 27 April 2025) was elected on 27 April 2024. He succeeded Dan Strömberg, who resigned from the Board and the Chair of the Board position as of 25 April 2024.

Stefan Backman is Executive Vice President, Group General Counsel and Head of Corporate Affairs at Telia Company AB (Sweden). He has Master of Laws from the University of Uppsala, Sweden. Stefan Backman is member of the Supervisory Council at Telia Eesti AS (Estonia) and Latvijas Mobilais Telefons (LMT) SIA (Latvia). He has no direct interest in the share capital of Telia Lietuva.


Darius Džiaugys,
Head of Investor Relations,
tel. +370 5 236 7878,
e-mail: darius.dziaugys@telia.lt


