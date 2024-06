STMicroelectronics To Buy Back Up To $1.1 Bln Of Shares

(RTTNews) - STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM), a Swiss semiconductor company, said on Friday that it has launched two share repurchase programs for up to $1.100 billion, to be executed within a three-year period.

The new share repurchase aims to meet the firm's obligations in relation to its staff stock award plans of up to $989 million and to support the potential settlement of its outstanding convertible bonds, for around $111 million, at the NYSE closing price of June 18, 2024.

The company has also announced the completion of the share repurchases launched on July 1, 2021 with the duration of around three years.

The Swiss firm repurchased a total of 24.880 million shares, on a weighted average purchase price of 38.67 euros per share, for a total of 962.050 million euros or $1.040 billion.