Stock Market Sell-Off: 2 Top Stocks I Plan to Buy if the Market Keeps Melting Down

Stock market sell-offs can be scary events. They seem to come out of nowhere, and their end is seemingly nowhere in sight. That uncertainty can be unnerving. While sell-offs can be challenging, they also often present unique opportunities to buy high-quality companies at much lower prices. That's why I always hold a decent amount of cash in my portfolio to capitalize on unexpected downdrafts. I also put together a watch list of stocks I'd like to buy during a meaningful market decline. Topping my current list are Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and WM (NYSE: WM). Here's why I want to buy more of them and the price I'd jump on if the opportunity arises during the current market meltdown.Shares of Amazon have cratered about 20% from their recent peak. That plunge comes even though the e-commerce and cloud giant is thriving. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool