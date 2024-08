Stock Market Sell-Off: Here Are the 3 Best Vanguard ETFs to Buy on the Dip

Investing is all about opportunity. For long-term investors, stock market dips can be a great time to accumulate shares. By purchasing shares at an even slightly lower price, investors can help lower their cost basis, which, over time, can help build wealth.So, let's examine three Vanguard exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that are worth picking up on the next stock market dip.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool