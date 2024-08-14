|
14.08.2024 10:45:00
Stock Market Sell-Off: The 2 Worst Mistakes Investors Can Make Right Now
The three major U.S. stock indexes have yielded positive returns year to date, but the market hit a rough patch in recent weeks. Recession fears resurfaced when weak jobs data raised questions about whether the Federal Reserve has waited too long to cut interest rates. The U.S. presidential election reset, and broader geopolitical tensions have heightened economic uncertainty.In turn, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) had its worst July in the past decade, and the index recently suffered its largest single-day decline in two years. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) plunged as investors rotated away from technology stocks, and the index entered correction territory when it closed more than 10% from its record high on Aug. 2.Here are the two worst mistakes investors can make right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
