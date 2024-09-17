|
17.09.2024 02:00:00
Strategic Finance Business Partner (Middletown, DE, US, 19709)
In billions of syringes and in every second car worldwide, Datwyler components make an important contribution to the safety of patients and drivers. The high-tech company focuses on high-quality, system-critical elastomer components and holds leading positions in attractive global markets such as healthcare, mobility, connectivity, general industry and food & beverage. With over 25 production sites on four continents, sales in more than 100 countries and over 8,000 employees, the company, headquartered in Switzerland, generates annual sales of more than CHF 1,000 million.Our employees are the heart of Datwyler - we treat each other with respect, trust and appreciation. We have strong roots and values that have been well established in our 100-year corporate history. Become part of our great team as a...Strategic Finance Business Partner, with a focus on Commercial FinanceAs Strategic Finance Business Partner, you are a trusted partner to the business, steering business decision-making, prioritization and resource allocations. You enable long term, profitable growth of our business and optimized value for our customers. In your capacity, you will be part of the team supporting Healthcare Solutions (HS), reporting to the Head of HS Finance. You would work as a single contributor with potential to grow into a direct leadership role. Your Responsibilities: As Strategic Finance Business Partner, you enable our strategic objectives, through creating understanding within the business for the drivers behind financial performance; identifying strategies for revenue growth, cost savings and cash improvements; and driving implementationYou support critical decision-making and prioritization of limited resources, through fact-based analysis, actionable insights, business cases and end to end value stream analysesYou manage all standard Finance events (actuals, forecasting, planning) as well as ad hoc support to business. You also lead or contribute to Finance projects including M&A and the development of business cases for future growthAs member of the global Finance Business Partnering team, you drive value creation through investment effectiveness and operational efficiencies, whilst safeguarding compliance as a non-negotiableYou embrace enabling technologies and agile ways of workingYou drive standardization and simplification in our processes and deliverables You are effectively able to balance business and Finance interests, short term and long term perspectives, as well as global and local interestYou support talent development across the local Finance organization With your commercial focus:You are able to manage processes like: sales reporting and forecasting, customer/product profitability monitoring, market and customer segmentation, commercial contract support including setting of pricing and payment terms, dunning processesYou have an excellent relationship to the sales and manufacturing organizations, and are able to deal with challenging customer issues. Your Profile:You have a university or equivalent degree in Finance, Accounting or a related discipline, and minimally 7 years of work experience in controlling and Finance Business PartneringYou have direct and/or indirect leadership experienceYou have a strong understanding across the entire value chain - from R&D and operations down to commercial, and you understand the markets we are playing inYou are self-driven and have a strong delivery orientationYou have an entrepreneurial mindset and are curiousYou build trustful relationships allowing you to challenge the businessYou are able to effectively inspire, mobilize and persuade othersYou are a good negotiatorYou are structured in your approach, have strong analytical skillsYou are able to convey the main story represented in the numbers in ways that the business understandsYou have experience working in an internationally operating, dynamic, matrix organizationYou are fluent in English; German, Mandarin, or Spanish is an asset Our Offer to youA dynamic and challenging role in a global companyOpportunities for personal and professional growthAbility to leave your markCompetitive compensation packageCollaborative work environment Be yourself at DatwylerWe are convinced that people make the difference. At Datwyler, you will experience diversity and a wide range of career opportunities that only an international company can provide. Together, we are increasing our agility, accelerating digitalization and fostering sustainability. For motivated and talented employees, we offer interesting development opportunities with training and assignments in a global environment. With us, you can contribute with all of your creativity and all your ideas.www.datwyler.comWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Dätwyler Holding AG
