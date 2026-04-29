Straumann Group delivers strong start with 7.1% organic growth

REVENUE BY REGION (in CHF million) Q1 2026 Q1 2025 Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) 288.4 280.0 Change CHF in % 3.0 8.4 Change CER1 in % 7.8 10.0 Change organic in % 7.8 10.0 % of Group total 42.9 41.1 North America (NAM) 174.8 185.1 Change CHF in % (5.6) 4.1 Change CER1 in % 7.7 1.8 Change organic in % 7.7 1.8 % of Group total 26.0 27.2 Asia Pacific (APAC) 147.2 162.2 Change CHF in % (9.3) 24.0 Change CER1 in % 0.5 23.0 Change organic in % 0.5 23.0 % of Group total 21.9 23.8 Latin America (LATAM) 62.1 53.4 Change CHF in % 16.3 3.9 Change CER1 in % 19.5 18.8 Change organic in % 19.5 18.8 % of Group total 9.2 7.8 Group 672.5 680.7 Change CHF in % (1.2) 10.1 Change CER1 in % 7.1 11.0 Change organic in % 7.1 11.0

Basel, April 29, 2026: Straumann Group delivered a strong start to 2026, reporting revenue of CHF 673 million in the first quarter, corresponding to 7.1% organic growth or -1.2% growth in Swiss francs, reflecting significant foreign exchange headwinds.

Growth was broad-based across regions and segments, reflecting continued strong execution of the Group’s strategy. Performance was driven by sustained demand in implantology, accelerating adoption of digital workflows and ongoing customer engagement through education and training.

The Group continues to gain market share across key markets and remains well on track to deliver on its strategic priorities and outlook for 2026, despite a volatile and evolving market environment.

Guillaume Daniellot, Chief Executive Officer, commented: “We have delivered a strong start to 2026, across regions and business segments, reflecting the strength of our strategy supported by disciplined execution. We continue to see momentum in implantology, solid progress in our orthodontics transformation and strong adoption of our digital ecosystem. Importantly, this performance is driven by our innovation and commercial focus on one side, and by our strong culture and the engagement of our teams worldwide on the other.

Based on this strong start and continued progress across our strategic priorities, we confirm our outlook and remain very confident in achieving our outlook for 2026. I would like to thank all our colleagues for their continued commitment.”

REgional Performance in the first quarter

EMEA – strong and broad-based growth

EMEA delivered strong growth of 7.8%, supported by broad-based performance across Europe, against a very strong comparable basis and ongoing geopolitical headwinds. Performance was strong across all major European markets, underlining the region’s resilience and its importance as a key contributor to the Group’s overall performance. Within this, UK, Benelux, Austria, Spain and Poland stood out, while other markets also delivered solid growth.

Demand remained well balanced across premium and challenger implantology, orthodontics and digital solutions, driven by strong execution, close customer engagement and sustained education efforts. The region continues to drive adoption of our implant system iEXCEL, with solid account conversion and commercial traction. Digital accelerated, led by strong IOS adoption, increasing acceptance of SIRIOS X3 and early momentum in MIDAS. Challenger brands, particularly Neodent, maintained strong growth supported by targeted initiatives.

NAM – solid performance continued

North America reported solid growth of 7.7%, continuing the positive trajectory from late 2025.

Performance was supported by strong execution across all business segments, with growth across premium and challenger implantology, orthodontics as well as digital solutions. The DSO segment remained a key growth driver, supported by increasing adoption of integrated digital workflows and continued expansion of strategic customer partnerships.

The digital business continued to perform strongly, supported by intraoral scanners and consumables, while implant growth was driven by continued conversion to the iEXCEL portfolio and ongoing market share gains. Overall, the region continues to outperform the underlying market, reflecting improved commercial execution and a more focused go-to-market approach.

APAC – double-digit growth excl. China; improving patient flow trends in China

Asia Pacific delivered strong growth above 10% excluding China, while reported growth for the region was 0.5%, reflecting the impact of China.

Excluding China, results were supported by robust contributions across key markets including Japan, India and Southeast Asia, driven by implantology, digital adoption and continued education efforts. Japan showed particularly strong progress, especially in the premium segment and orthodontics, while India and Southeast Asia continued to perform well. In China, market conditions remain affected by the delayed volume-based procurement (VBP) process, combined with a high comparable base in the prior year. However, underlying trends are stabilizing, with improving patient flow and distributors slowly restocking from low inventory levels.

LATAM – sustained strong growth

Latin America delivered strong double-digit growth of 19.5%, continuing its strong performance. Growth was broad-based, driven by strong performance in Brazil and across Hispanic markets, including Mexico and Argentina, with particularly strong momentum in Spanish-speaking countries.

The region benefited from continued strong demand of challenger implants, increasing adoption of digital solutions, orthodontics and solid execution across all business areas.

To support future growth, the Group is further strengthening its manufacturing footprint, including the expansion of production capacity in Curitiba, Brazil, supporting both regional and global demand.

STRATEGIC PROGRESS

Strengthening leadership in implantology

Implantology remained the cornerstone of the Group’s performance and strategic positioning in the first quarter of 2026, supported by continued strong demand across both premium and challenger segments.

The continued rollout of the iEXCEL implant system further strengthened the Group’s position in the premium segment, driving customer conversion and supporting market share gains across key regions.

At the same time, the Group’s multi-brand strategy, led by the global expansion of Neodent, continues to unlock growth opportunities in the challenger segment. Strong international demand for Neodent is supported by ongoing investments in manufacturing capacity, including the expansion of the Group’s production footprint in Curitiba, Brazil, to support future global growth.

In addition, Straumann Group is further strengthening its leadership through education and clinical engagement. This includes supporting the recent launch of the new independent specialist network AOMI (Academy for Oral & Maxillofacial Implantology). The network focuses on advanced surgical segments and engages with highly specialized clinicians in complex implant procedures. This initiative complements the long-standing ITI network and reinforces Straumann Group’s position as a partner of choice across all levels of clinical expertise.

Advancing orthodontics transformation

The transformation of the orthodontics business continues to progress well, with a strong focus on improving scalability, profitability and targeted market execution.

As part of our transformation, Markkleeberg manufacturing site in Germany is now closed and the transfer of production for EMEA and APAC to the Smartee manufacturing platform has been successfully completed, with all new orders in these regions now produced within the new network. This transition enhances operational efficiency, supports faster and more predictable delivery times and represents an important step towards a more scalable operating model.

At the same time, the Group continues to strengthen its digital orthodontics ecosystem, including further development of the ClearCorrect platform and upcoming product enhancements supported by the DentalMonitoring partnership, which are expected to improve treatment outcomes and customer engagement.

Overall, Straumann Group remains fully on track to deliver its ambitious objectives in orthodontics, while further strengthening its global positioning in this strategically important segment.

Advancing digital customer experience through Straumann AXS and seamlessly integrated workflows

Straumann Group continues to expand its cloud-based digital platform Straumann AXS with the aspiration to provide a superior digital customer experience through seamless integration of devices, software and services.

In the first quarter, the Group saw strong growth in intraoral scanner sales across all regions, particularly driven by the continued success of SIRIOS X3, which serves as a key entry point into the digital ecosystem. This growing installed base is a key driver of increasing user adoption and engagement on the AXS platform, which has seen user growth of more than 50% over the past six months.

Built on an open-architecture approach, Straumann AXS enables seamless integration across solutions and partners, strengthening its positioning as a leading platform in digital dentistry. This openness enhances customer flexibility while accelerating platform adoption and scaling the user base.

The expansion of the platform is driving increased cross-selling opportunities across implantology and orthodontics, while also supporting the growth of recurring revenues, including digital services and consumables. In particular, solutions such as the Straumann Signature MIDAS system benefit from higher utilization, contributing to increased demand for consumables and reinforcing the economic value of the ecosystem.

Overall, the continued expansion of Straumann AXS strengthens the Group’s transition from a product- to a service-led business, supporting long-term growth and customer integration.

The Annual General Meeting approved all proposals including the dividend increase

At the Annual General Meeting on 17 April 2026, shareholders approved all proposals of the Board of Directors. In particular, shareholders approved a dividend of CHF 1.00 per share, representing an increase of 5% compared to the previous year and a payout ratio of around 33%, reflecting the Group’s strong cash generation and confidence in its long-term growth trajectory.

Outlook 2026 confirmed – barring unforeseen events

Looking ahead, Straumann Group enters 2026 with solid growth, supported by its resilient business model, strong market positions and continued strategic execution.

Operating in a global oral care market exceeding CHF 20 billion, the Group continues to see significant long-term growth opportunities, driven by increasing demand for tooth replacement, digital dentistry and orthodontic solutions.

At the same time, market conditions are expected to remain volatile, with ongoing macroeconomic, geopolitical and regulatory uncertainties across regions.

Against this backdrop, Straumann Group confirms its outlook for 2026. The Group expects to deliver high single-digit organic revenue growth, alongside a core EBIT margin improvement of 30 to 60 basis points at constant exchange rates

The Group remains confident in its ability to deliver on its ambitions, supported by continued innovation, disciplined execution and a strong focus on customer value creation.

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About Straumann Group The Straumann Group (SIX: STMN) is a global leader in tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions that restore smiles and confidence. It unites global and international brands that stand for excellence, innovation and quality in replacement, corrective and digital dentistry, including Anthogyr, ClearCorrect, Medentika, Neodent, NUVO, Straumann and other fully/partly owned companies and partners. In collaboration with leading clinics, institutes and universities, the Group researches, develops, manufactures and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement and restoration or to prevent tooth loss. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, the Group currently employs around 12 000 people worldwide. Its products, solutions and services are available in more than 100 countries through a broad network of distribution subsidiaries and partners.

Straumann Holding AG, Peter Merian-Weg 12, 4002 Basel, Switzerland

Phone: +41 (0)61 965 11 11

Homepage: www.straumann-group.com

Contacts:

Corporate Communication Silvia Dobry: +41 (0)61 965 15 62 Marc Kaiser: +41 (0)61 965 16 80 E-mail: corporate.communication@straumann.com Investor Relations Marcel Kellerhals: +41 (0)61 965 17 51 Derya Güzel: +41 (0)61 965 18 76 E-mail: investor.relations@straumann.com

ANALYSTS’ AND MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL

Straumann will present its 2026 first-quarter results to representatives of the financial community and media in a webcast conference call today at 10.30 a.m. CEST. The webcast can be accessed via www.straumann-group.com/webcast . A replay of the webcast will be available after the conference.

If you intend to ask a question during the Q&A session, we kindly ask you to pre-register for the conference call through this link . We also recommend that you download the presentation file in advance using the direct link in this media release before joining the conference call.

Presentation

The conference presentation slides are attached to this release and available on the Media and Investors pages at www.straumann-group.com .

UPCOMING CORPORATE / INVESTOR EVENTS

2026 Event Location 5-6 May France & UK Roadshow – Jefferies Paris, London 7 May Italy Roadshow – Equita Milan 26-27 Ma Deutsche Bank European Champions Conference Frankfurt 27-28 May Stifel Jaws & Paws Conference New York 9-10 June Oddo Swiss Equity Conference Interlaken 8-10 June Goldman Sach Global Healthcare Conference Miami 18 June J.P. Morgan European MedTech Conference London 23-25 June Canada Roadshow – Kepler Montreal, Toronto 30 June – 18 August Quiet period 19 August Second quarter 2026 results Webcast

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the current views, beliefs and expectations of management at the time the statements are made. They are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not confined to, future global economic conditions, pandemics, exchange rates, legal provisions, market conditions, activities by competitors and other factors outside Straumann's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those forecasted or expected. Straumann is providing the information in this release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any statements contained in it as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. This release constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy any securities.