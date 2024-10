Stripe's Billion-Dollar Bet on Stablecoins

When the crypto bubble burst, it was seen as a sign that the blockchain's days were over. But that couldn't be further from the truth, and fintech company Stripe just signed a $1 billion deal to acquire Bridge, a stablecoin payment developer. In this video, Travis Hoium explains why this is huge for the blockchain and Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN).*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Oct. 21, 2024. The video was published on Oct. 21, 2024.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool