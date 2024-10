Super Micro Computer Stock Tumbles on Recent News. Time to Buy or Stay Away?

It's been a tough few months for Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI), whose stock has come under pressure for a variety of reasons this year. The stock first dropped in April following a mixed reaction to its fiscal 2024 third-quarter results. That trend extended to its fourth-quarter earnings release in early August with declining margins worrying investors.The company was then the subject of a short-selling report in late August from Hindenburg Research, which accused the company of accounting manipulation, evading sanctions, and related-party self-dealings by management. Not helping matters, the company delayed the filing of its 10-K shortly following the short report, though management has denied any wrongdoing.On Sept. 26, the stock sank even further following a report from The Wall Street Journal alleging the Department of Justice (DOJ) is also investigating the company. Neither the DOJ nor the company have confirmed the investigation.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool