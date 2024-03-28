|
28.03.2024 18:24:19
Superdry plc: Director Change Update
|
Superdry plc (SDRY)
28 March 2024
Superdry plc
(“Superdry” or the “Company”)
Director Change Update
Further to the Company’s announcement on 26th January 2024 and as a result of the Julian Dunkerton announcement earlier today and the Board’s ongoing discussions of alternative structures, Giles David is joining the main operational board of the Superdry business as interim Chief Financial Officer as of 1st April 2024, but not the PLC Board, at this stage, which is the logical operational approach in light of these ongoing discussions.
|
