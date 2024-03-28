+++ Das Finanz-Event für Privatanleger & Trader: 40 Expertenvorträge beim Börsentag Wien am 6. April 2024 - jetzt kostenfrei anmelden! +++-w-
28.03.2024 18:24:19

Superdry plc: Director Change Update

Superdry plc (SDRY)
28-March-2024 / 17:24 GMT/BST

28 March 2024

 

Further to the Company’s announcement on 26th January 2024 and as a result of the Julian Dunkerton announcement earlier today and the Board’s ongoing discussions of alternative structures, Giles David is joining the main operational board of the Superdry business as interim Chief Financial Officer as of 1st April 2024, but not the PLC Board, at this stage, which is the logical operational approach in light of these ongoing discussions.

 

For further information:

Investor relations:

Matthew Lee

investor.relations@superdry.com

44 (0) 1242 586747

 

Media enquiries

Tim Danaher

superdry@brunswickgroup.com

44 (0) 207 4045959

 


