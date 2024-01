Superdry plc (SDRY)

Superdry plc: Notice of Half Year Results



19-Jan-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST



19 January 2024 Superdry Plc Notice of Half Year Results

Superdry will publish its half year results for the period ended 28 October 2023 on Friday 26 January 2024 and will host a webinar on the day for investors. For further information: Superdry Shaun Wills Matthew Lee shaun.wills@superdry.com investor.relations@superdry.com +44 (0) 1242 586747 +44 (0) 1242 586747 Media Enquiries Tim Danaher superdry@brunswickgroup.com +44 (0) 207 4045959

