|
01.03.2024 10:00:04
Superdry plc: Total Voting Rights
|
Superdry plc (SDRY)
Superdry Plc
(‘Superdry’ or the ‘Company’)
01 March 2024
Total Voting Rights
In accordance with Rule 5.6.1 of the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company confirms that its total issued share capital as at 29 February 2024 consisted of 99,080,937 ordinary shares of 5p each, none of which were held in treasury.
Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company as at 29 February 2024 was 99,080,937.
The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00B60BD277
|Category Code:
|TVR
|TIDM:
|SDRY
|LEI Code:
|213800GAQMT2WL7BW361
|OAM Categories:
|2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital
|Sequence No.:
|306954
|EQS News ID:
|1848991
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Superdry PLCmehr Nachrichten
|
01.03.24
|Superdry plc: Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
|
01.03.24
|Superdry plc: Extension of PUSU deadline (EQS Group)
|
27.02.24
|Form 8.3 - Superdry plc: RET-Form 8.3 (EQS Group)
|
20.02.24
|Superdry-Aktie zeitweise +20 Prozent: US-Investor könnte womöglich Superdry übernehmen (Reuters)
|
14.02.24
|Superdry plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
13.02.24
|Superdry plc: Rule 2.9 Announcement (EQS Group)
|
13.02.24
|Form 8.3 - Superdry plc: RET-Form 8.3 (EQS Group)
|
12.02.24
|Form 8.3 - Superdry plc: RET-Form 8.3 (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Superdry PLCmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Superdry PLC
|0,41
|-7,67%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX beendet Freitagssitzung stark -- DAX schließt nach neuem Höchststand fester -- US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- Asiens Märkte gehen stärker ins Wochenende - Nikkei klettert auf Rekordhoch
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Freitag Aufschläge. Der deutsche Leitindex setzte seine Rekordserie fort. Vor dem Wochenende waren an den US-Börsen Gewinne auszumachen. Am letzten Handelstag der Woche ging es in Asien ebenfalls bergauf, auch in Tokio gab es neue Rekordstände.