'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Statement of a significant fact on certain resolutions adopted by the issuer's Board of Directors

02-Feb-2022
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Statement[1] of a significant fact

on certain resolutions adopted by the issuer's Board of Directors

1. General information

1.1. The issuer's full corporate name

"Surgutneftegas" Public Joint Stock Company

1.2. The issuer's address indicated in the uniform state register of legal entities

628415, Khanty-Mansiysky Autonomous Okrug - Yugra, Surgut, ul. Grigoriya Kukuyevitskogo 1, bld. 1

1.3. The issuer's main state registration number (OGRN)

1028600584540

1.4. The issuer's taxpayer identification number (INN)

8602060555

1.5. The issuer's unique code as assigned by the Bank of Russia

00155-A

1.6. Website used by the issuer to disclose information

http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/;

http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312

1.7. Date of the event (significant fact) about which the statement is made

01.02.2022

 

2. Information content

2.1. Quorum for the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors (Supervisory Board) and the results of voting

According to the Charter, the number of the members of the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC is 9 persons.

Nine members of the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC participated in voting. This meeting is competent to adopt resolutions.

The resolutions are adopted by 9 votes.

2.2. Content of the resolutions adopted by the issuer's Board of Directors

Regarding Item No. 1 of the agenda the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC resolved:

To put the proposed candidates on the list of candidates for voting on elections to the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC.

The list of candidates to be elected to the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC

1. Agaryov Alexander Valentinovich

2. Bogdanov Vladimir Leonidovich

3. Bulanov Alexander Nikolaevich

4. Dinichenko Ivan Kalistratovich

5. Egorov Valery Nikolaevich

6. Erokhin Vladimir Petrovich

7. Krivosheev Viktor Mikhailovich

8. Matveev Nikolai Ivanovich

9. Mukhamadeev Georgy Rashitovich

10. Usmanov Ildus Shagalievich

Regarding Item No. 2 of the agenda the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC resolved:

To put the proposed candidates on the list of candidates for voting on elections to the Auditing Committee of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC.

The list of candidates to be elected to the Auditing Committee of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC

1. Musikhina Valentina Viktorovna

2. Oleynik Tamara Fedorovna

3. Prishchepova Lyudmila Arkadyevna

Regarding Item No. 3 of the agenda the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC resolved:

To terminate the Regulations on disclosure of the insider information of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC approved by resolution of the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC (Minutes No. 1 dated 01.07.2019).

 

2.3. Date of the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors: 01 February 2022.

2.4. Date and number of the minutes of the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors: 01 February 2022, Minutes No. 2p.

 

3. Signature

 

3.1. Director General

       "Surgutneftegas" PJSC                            ___________________                                  V.L.Bogdanov

 

3.2. Date 02 February 2022                                                                                   

 

 

[1]This Statement is a disclosure of insider information.
