Svenska Earnings Decline In Q2

(RTTNews) - Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (SCA-A.ST, SCA-B.ST), on Wednesday reported a decline in the second quarter of 2026 compared with the previous year.

The decrease was mainly related to lower selling prices and negative exchange rate effects, which were offset by higher delivery volumes

For the second quarter, net profit attributable to owners of the parent declined to SEK 523 million from SEK 1.09 billion in the previous year.

Earnings per share were SEK 0.74 versus SEK 1.55 last year.

Operating profit slid 52% to SEK 724 million from SEK 1.50 billion in the same period a year ago.

EBITDA decreased 36% to SEK 1.30 billion from SEK 2.03 billion in the prior year.

Net sales declined 4% to SEK 5.15 billion from SEK 5.38 billion in the previous year.

On Tuesday, Svenska closed trading 1% higher at SEK 101.50 on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.