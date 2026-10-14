14.10.2026 20:08:59

Swiss Market Closes On Strong Note

(RTTNews) - After a flat start, Swiss stocks kept edging higher and higher on Wednesday thanks to sustained buying at several counters and eventually ended the session on a buoyant note, extending gains to a fourth straight session.

The benchmark SMI closed with a gain of 202.41 points or 1.45% at 14,129.93, slightly off the day's high of 14,136.90.

Lonza Group, Roche and Sandoz Group gained 3%-3.35%. Novartis ended 2.8% up, while Galderma Group climbed 2.7%.

Nestle, Alcon, Richemont, Swisscom and Sonova gained 1.3%-2.1%. Sika, Lindt & Spruengli, Swiss Life Holding, SGS, Schindler Ps and Zurich Insurance closed up by 0.4%-1%.

VAT Group, UBS Group and Kuehne + Nagel ended down by 1.7%, 1.55% and 1.3%, respectively. ABB ended lower by about 1.1%. Partners Group and Straumann Holding also closed weak.

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