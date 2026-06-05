05.06.2026 19:51:05

Swiss Market Ends Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market closed modestly higher on Friday after a cautious session as investors continued to closely follow the developments in the Middle East, where a solution to the ongoing conflict between Iran and the U.S. remains elusive.

The benchmark SMI, which briefly slipped into negative territory after a slightly positive start, recovered swiftly and stayed above the flat line to eventually settle with a gain of 46.96 points or 0.35% at 13,388.23.

Alcon climbed 2%. Novartis and Swiss Re moved up by 1.85% and 1.68%, respectively. Galderma Group, Kuehne + Nagel and Sandoz Group and Givaudan gained 1%-1.5%.

Givaudan gained 1%. The company announced today that it has reached an agreement to acquire a majority stake in Eurofragance, a pure play fragrance house based in Barcelona, Spain.

Roche, Lindt & Spruengli, Sonova, Helvetia Baloise Holding, Schindler Ps and Nestle posted modest gains.

VAT Group drifted down by about 2.5%. Logitech International ended 2.35% down and ABB closed lower by 1.84%.

Holcim, Lonza Group, Straumann Holding, Swiccom and Geberit also ended weak.

Data from Swiss National Bank showed the Swiss National Bank's foreign exchange reserves fell to CHF 711 billion in May from the upwardly revised CHF 716 billion in the prior month.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

19:01 Druckenmiller baut Depot um: Natera massiv aufgestockt, Argentinien-Wette geht auf
18:08 KW 23: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.06.26 Milliarden-Wetten der UBS: Diese US-Techriesen dominieren das Portfolio im 1. Quartal 2026
03.06.26 1. Quartal 2026: Das waren die Depot-Bewegungen bei Paul Singers Hedgefonds Elliott
02.06.26 Aktien von Microsoft, Amazon, Apple & Co.: Diese Änderungen gab es in Q1 2026 im Depot von Jeremy Grantham

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX gehen schwächer ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab vor dem Wochenende ab. Der deutsche Leitindex schwankte zwischen Gewinn- und Verlustzone. An der Wall Street geht es nach unten. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben am Freitag nach.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen