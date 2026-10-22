Swiss Market Ends Roughly Flat

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market's benchmark index SMI ended slightly down on Thursday after languishing in negative territory for almost the entire trading session. Investors mostly made their moves, reacting to corporate earnings updates.

The SMI, which moved between 14,479.29 and 14,590.26, settled at 14,547.97, down 4.42 points or 0.03% from previous close.

Schindler Ps soared 8.5% after raising its full-year operating margin outlook as third-quarter profit and revenue increased, supported by stronger orders and improved operational efficiency. The company's bottom line totaled CHF310 million, or CHF2.81 per share. This compares with CHF265 million, or CHF2.36 per share, last year.

Galderma Group climbed 7.2%. Alcon moved up nearly 3.5%. Swisscom moved up 2.3%. Novartis, Sonova and Straumann Holding gained 1.4%-1.6%.

Nestle, Swiss Re, Lonza Group, Sandoz Group, SGS, Amrize and Givaudan also closed higher.

VAT Group dropped nearly 6%. ABB ended 4.1% down. Kuehne + Nagel, Julius Baer and Holcim closed lower by 2.1%-2.5%.

UBS Group drifted down nearly 3%. The Swiss lender said it has acquired around a 4.8% stake in Indian wealth manager 360 ONE WAM Limited after converting warrants into shares.

Richemont, Sika, Swiss Life Holding, Logitech International and Zurich Life Insurance also ended weak.