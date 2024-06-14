Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
14.06.2024 19:04:33

Swiss Market Ends Weak For 2nd Straight Day

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market ended weak on Friday, extending losses from the previous session, amid political tensions in Europe, and continued uncertainty about interest rates.

The benchmark SMI, which spent a few minutes in positive territory early on in the session, ended with a loss of 51.40 points or 0.42% at 12,044.59, more than 60 points off the day's low of 11,981.82.

Logitech International, down 3.05%, was the biggest loser among large cap stocks. Sika ended down 2.7%. SGS, Swatch Group and Partners Group lost 1.94%, 1.83% and 1.79%, respectively.

SIG Group, Holcim, ABB, Julius Baer, VAT Group, Swiss Re, Alcon, Straumann Holding, Sonova and Geberit lost 1.4 to 1.6%. UBS Group, Givaudan, Sandoz Group and Kuehne & Nagel also ended notably lower.

Clariant ended down by 3.2%. Adecco drifted down nearly 3%. Georg Fischer closed nearly 2% down.

Lindt & Sprengli climbed 1.42%. Novartis and Roche gained 0.8% and 0.73%, respectively.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!




