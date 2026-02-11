|
11.02.2026 17:55:25
Swiss Market Settles Higher After Choppy Session
(RTTNews) - After a weak start and a subsequent struggle till noon, the Switzerland market managed to find some support on Wednesday to eventually end the day's session on a fairly positive note.
The benchmark SMI, which dropped to 13,459.63 in early trades, ended the day with a gain of 41.62 points or 0.31% at 13,559.84, slightly off the session's high of 13,569.64.
Swisscom climbed nearly 3%. Lindt & Spruengli gained 2.4% and VAT Group moved up 2.1%, while Novartis, Roche Holding and ABB ended higher by 1.75%, 1.65% and 1.3%, respectively.
Logitech International, Swiss Re, Galderma Group, Amrize, Kuehne + Nagel and Sandoz Group gained 0.5%-1%.
Schindler Holding tanked more than 10%. The Swiss lift and escalator maker said it expects 2026 revenue to grow by low- to mid-single digits in local currencies.
SGS, Partners Group and Julius Baer ended down by 3.1%-3.8%. UBS Group closed 2.8% down, Sonova lost 2.25%, and Lonza Group ended nearly 2% down. Straumann Holding, Alcon, Helvetia Baloise Holding and Givaudan also ended notably lower.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Inflationsdaten: US-Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich -- ATX geht tiefrot ins Wochenende -- DAX schließlich fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende schwach. Der deutsche Leitindex nahm erneut Anlauf für die 25.000-Punkte-Hürde. Die Wall Street änderte häufig die Richtung. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes verbuchten am Freitag Verluste.