05.06.2024 10:12:02
Swisscom's Fastweb To Sell Stake In FiberCop To KKR For EUR 439 Mln In Cash
(RTTNews) - Swiss telecom firm Swisscom AG (SWZCF.PK, SCMWY.PK) said on Wednesday that its Italian subsidiary, Fastweb S.p.A., has signed a share purchase deal with Optics Bidco S.p.A., a unit of U.S. investment firm KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR), regarding its 4.5 percent stake in FiberCop.
KKR will acquire all shares held by Fastweb in FiberCop for 438.7 million euros in cash.
FiberCop was formed by Italian telecommunications company TIM, KKR, and Fastweb to boost the development of fibre infrastructure in Italy.
The transaction is expected to be closed in the third quarter, subject to the completion of the NetCo transaction by KKR.
"The transaction has no effect on the wholesale agreement between Fastweb and FiberCop," the company said in a statement.
