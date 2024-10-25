|
25.10.2024 08:30:00
Syensqo successfully completes its share purchase program
Brussels, Belgium – October 25, 2024 08:30 CEST
Syensqo is pleased to announce the successful completion of its share purchase program. The program, launched on June 25, 2024, was concluded on October 23, 2024. In total, 983,000 shares were purchased, representing approximately 0.93% of the Company's outstanding shares.
The share purchase program, authorized by the Syensqo Board of Directors, was designed to cover current and future obligations under the Company’s current Long Term Incentive Plans for its employees. Over the duration of the program, Syensqo invested a total of EUR 74.35 million at an average purchase price of EUR 75.64 per share.
Final weekly update
In accordance with article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 executing the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations, Syensqo SA ("Syensqo” or the "Company”) hereby discloses certain information in relation to its Share Purchase Program, announced on 25 June 2024.
In the framework of this Share Purchase Program, covering the purchase of a maximum of 983,000 Syensqo shares, Syensqo announces that it has repurchased 48,468 Syensqo shares in the period from 21 October up to and including 23 October 2024, as follows:
|Date of purchase
|Market / MTF
|Number of shares
|Average price paid (€)
|Total (€)
|Lowest price paid (€)
|Highest price paid (€)
|21-Oct-24
|AQEU
|551.00
|73.42
|40,452.66
|73.24
|74.11
|21-Oct-24
|CEUX
|2,148.00
|73.32
|157,486.85
|73.17
|74.30
|21-Oct-24
|XBRU
|8,492.00
|73.37
|623,050.40
|73.10
|74.30
|22-Oct-24
|AQEU
|193.00
|72.87
|14,064.47
|72.11
|73.56
|22-Oct-24
|CEUX
|5,568.00
|72.92
|406,035.82
|72.05
|73.62
|22-Oct-24
|XBRU
|17,691.00
|72.79
|1,287,660.66
|71.79
|73.80
|23-Oct-24
|AQEU
|257.00
|73.91
|18,993.79
|73.29
|74.20
|23-Oct-24
|CEUX
|1,814.00
|73.78
|133,834.20
|73.04
|74.05
|23-Oct-24
|XBRU
|11,754.00
|73.73
|866,616.54
|72.82
|74.18
|Total
|48.468
|3.548.195
As of 23 October 2024, the Company held a total of 1,634,372 own shares, spread out as follows:
- 983,000 Syensqo shares in the framework of the Share Purchase Program; and
- 651,372 Syensqo shares by Syensqo Stock Option Management SRL ("SSOM”), a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of the Company.
Contacts
|Investors & Analysts
|Media
|Sherief Bakr
+44 7920 575 989
Bisser Alexandrov
+33 607 635 28
| Loïc Flament
+32 478 69 74 20
Callie Gauzer
+1 908 642 7363
|Perrine Marchal
+32 478 32 62 72
Laetitia Schreiber
+32 487 74 38 07
|investor.relations@syensqo.com
|media.relations@syensqo.com
Safe harbor
This press release may contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements describe expectations, plans, strategies, goals, future events or intentions. The achievement of forward-looking statements contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties relating to a number of factors, including general economic factors, interest rate and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, changing market conditions, product competition, the nature of product development, impact of acquisitions and divestitures, restructurings, products withdrawals, regulatory approval processes, all-in scenario of R&I projects and other unusual items. Consequently, actual results or future events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, or should our assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.
About Syensqo
Syensqo is a science company developing groundbreaking solutions that enhance the way we live, work, travel and play. Inspired by the scientific councils which Ernest Solvay initiated in 1911, we bring great minds together to push the limits of science and innovation for the benefit of our customers, with a diverse, global team of more than 13,000 associates.
Our solutions contribute to safer, cleaner, and more sustainable products found in homes, food and consumer goods, planes, cars, batteries, smart devices and health care applications. Our innovation power enables us to deliver on the ambition of a circular economy and explore breakthrough technologies that advance humanity.
