Syndax Reports Updated Positive Data From Phase 1/2 Combination Trials Of Revumenib

(RTTNews) - Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) announced updated data from multiple combination trials of revumenib, the company's selective, small molecule menin inhibitor, in patients with acute leukemias. The company said the data continue to support revumenib's potential to enhance current standard of care agents.

"We are committed to advancing revumenib across a spectrum of acute leukemia patients. As we prepare for the expected near-term approval of revumenib in the relapsed or refractory setting, we look forward to providing additional clinical data as monotherapy and in combination to support treatment in various acute leukemia treatment settings where novel treatment options are urgently needed," said Neil Gallagher, President, Head of Research and Development at Syndax.

