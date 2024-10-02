Synovus donates $125,000 for Hurricane Helene disaster relief

Synovus is donating $125,000 to the American Red Cross to support disaster relief efforts for communities impacted by Hurricane Helene.

"Caring for the communities we serve is at the heart of everything we do,” said Synovus Chairman, CEO and President Kevin Blair. "Our donation to the American Red Cross helps their teams on the ground support the immediate needs of individuals and families, restoring hope and stability during this difficult time.”

Synovus team members in the southeast affected by Hurricane Helene can receive support from the company’s Here Matters Disaster Relief Fund that provides financial assistance during unexpected hardship. Donations from team members fuel the fund.

Additionally, the bank’s team members will support impacted communities through volunteerism, focusing on relief and recovery efforts.

Learn more about how Synovus is helping clients during Hurricane Helene with recovery.

Synovus Bank, a Georgia-chartered, FDIC-insured bank, provides commercial and consumer banking in addition to a full suite of specialized products and services, including private banking, treasury management, wealth management, mortgage services, premium finance, asset-based lending, structured lending, capital markets and international banking.

