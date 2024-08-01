Synovus names Darron Burnette as president of mortgage

Synovus Bank has named Darron Burnette as president of Synovus Mortgage, effective July 15. In his new role, Burnette leads a cross-functional team and drives the strategic execution of mortgage lending operations to deliver growth, customized solutions and exceptional client experience across the bank’s markets. He reports to Executive Vice President, Chief Community Banking and Wealth Services Officer Wayne Akins.

Burnette most recently served as division CEO for the South Georgia and North Florida markets and stepped into the interim mortgage leadership role in November 2023.

"Darron’s contributions to Synovus over the past two decades, and now as president of Synovus Mortgage, are invaluable to the bank and communities we serve,” said Akins. "He has a remarkable ability to inspire and cultivate strong teams, and his expertise in navigating change with consistent success underscores his exceptional leadership skills.”

Burnette serves as chair of the Georgia Banking School, founding member of the Rockin’ Out Alzheimer’s Disease Foundation and supporter of the Blue Mile Revitalization effort in Statesboro, Georgia. He received numerous civic and leadership awards, including the 2017 James H. Blanchard Leadership Award, the Statesboro-Bulloch Chamber of Commerce 2017 Business Leader of the Year and the Statesboro Herald 2019 Humanitarian of the Year. Burnette earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from Georgia Southern University.

Synovus Bank, a Georgia-chartered, FDIC-insured bank, provides commercial and consumer banking in addition to a full suite of specialized products and services, including private banking, treasury management, wealth management, mortgage services, premium finance, asset-based lending, structured lending, capital markets and international banking. Synovus has branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida and Tennessee. Synovus is a Great Place to Work-Certified Company. Learn more about Synovus at synovus.com.

