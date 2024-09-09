Synovus promotes Chad Parramore to head of product commercialization

Synovus Bank has promoted Chad Parramore to executive director and head of product commercialization for the bank’s treasury and payment solutions team.

In this newly created role, Parramore will develop a comprehensive product strategy and lead product commercialization initiatives for treasury and payment solutions. He will work closely with cross-functional teams on product launch strategies that meet business objectives and market demands. Additionally, Parramore will manage data analytics, reporting, training and marketing activities.

"With Chad at the helm of product commercialization, his work will position us well for the fast-paced evolution of treasury and payment solutions,” said Katherine Weislogel, head of treasury and payment solutions at Synovus. "This is a well-deserved promotion for Chad who has a deep understanding of Synovus and has immersed himself in all of our segments and teams with the specialized industries he’s covered.”

Parramore joined Synovus in 2019 as senior director of treasury management sales, providing strategic guidance to team members and clients on treasury solutions, risk and optimal business process workflows.

Prior to joining Synovus, Parramore worked in treasury sales and treasury management for JPMorganChase, Wells Fargo and Wachovia. He earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Coker University.

