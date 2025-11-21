TECO Energy Aktie

WKN: 857240 / ISIN: US8723751009

21.11.2025 12:52:16

T1 Energy Advances Solar Manufacturing With New Austin Facility Plans

(RTTNews) - T1 Energy Inc. (TE), on Friday said Chairman and CEO Dan Barcelo met with U.S. Vice President JD Vance on Thursday during a policy conference in Washington, D.C., to discuss American energy and manufacturing.

The company reiterated plans to begin construction on the 2.1 GW first phase of its G2_Austin solar cell facility before year-end.

The company raised a significant portion of the required capital through equity financing in October.

The first phase is projected to cost $400 million $425 million, employ about 1,700 people, and start producing solar cells in the fourth quarter of 2026.

The company currently operates the G1_Dallas module facility in Wilmer, Texas, which is expected to produce 2.6 GW to 3.0 GW of solar modules in 2025

T1 Energy is building an integrated domestic silicon-based supply chain to meet rising electricity demand from AI data centers, industry and households.

In the pre-market trading, T1 Energy is 0.55% lesser at $2.7100 on the New York Stock Exchange.

