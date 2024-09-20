T2 Biosystems Defends Patent For Blood Pathogen Detection Method In EU

(RTTNews) - T2 Biosystems, Inc. (TTOO) Friday announced that it has successfully defended against an opposition filed against a key patent for its direct-from-whole blood detection method in the European Union.

The opposition was filed in May 2023 with the European Patent Office (EPO) by bioMerieux and a strawman representing other undisclosed firm against T2 Biosystems' granted European Patent No. 3 443 124, which relates to a method for amplifying a target nucleic acid characteristic of a pathogen in a whole blood sample.

"This decision further supports the confidence we have in the broad scope conferred by our IP portfolio protecting our proprietary direct-from-whole blood pathogen detection method," stated John Sperzel, Chairman and CEO of T2 Biosystems. "Given the importance and value of our IP portfolio, we intend to continue to defend against such challenges and remain confident in our leading position, as we advance our technology, commercial platform, and product pipeline."