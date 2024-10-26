|
26.10.2024 14:45:00
Taiwan Semiconductor Just Surged 10%. Here's Why It's Still a Buy Right Now.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) has been on fire recently. After the company reported Q3 results on Oct. 17, the stock jumped 10% on the strength of the business. A pop like this may discourage some investors from buying Taiwan Semi stock because they think they've missed the boat. However, that's far from the case, as there are still multiple strong reasons to buy the stock, even after the market's reaction to earnings.Taiwan Semiconductor is the world's leading chip manufacturing company. It makes chips that go into Apple's iPhones, Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs), and basically any other technologically advanced device.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!