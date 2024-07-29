Tandem Diabetes Care and Dexcom Announce the t:slim X2 Insulin Pump with Dexcom G7 CGM Compatibility is Authorized for Sale by Health Canada

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (Nasdaq: TNDM) and Dexcom, Inc. (Nasdaq: DXCM) today announced the updated t:slim X2™ insulin pump software is compatible with both Dexcom G7 and Dexcom G6 Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Systems and is authorized for sale by Health Canada. This integration allows users of the t:slim X2 insulin pump with Control-IQ technology, the #1 rated automated insulin delivery (AID) system in Canada,* to have even more choice in how they manage their diabetes.

Commercial availability is expected to begin this fall. Tandem will email instructions to all users in Canada with an in-warranty t:slim X2 pump to offer the option to choose between Dexcom G7 and Dexcom G6 via a free remote software update. New customers will receive t:slim X2 pumps pre-loaded with the updated software.

"This integration marks the first time an AID system in Canada is compatible with both Dexcom G7 and Dexcom G6 CGMs, demonstrating our commitment to continued leadership in advancing AID systems and offering choice,” said Mark Novara, executive vice president and chief commercial officer of Tandem Diabetes Care. "We are proud to celebrate more than 10 years of partnership with Dexcom through this milestone that allows users in Canada to benefit from our #1 recommended insulin pump brand,† now with Dexcom's most advanced CGM technology.”

"Studies have shown that an AID system powered by Dexcom CGM allows people with diabetes to experience more time in range and can help users reduce nighttime lows,”1 said André Côté, executive vice president and general manager of Dexcom Canada. "Sensor accuracy is key to automated insulin delivery, and we are thrilled that Canadians using the t:slim X2 insulin pump with Control-IQ technology will soon be able to benefit from integration with Dexcom G7, our smallest and most accurate CGM 2‡. This milestone underscores the shared commitment between Dexcom and Tandem to provide cutting-edge technology that empowers individuals with diabetes to live better and feel better every day.”

Dexcom G7 users benefit from:

Greater discretion with Dexcom G7’s low-profile all-in-one sensor and transmitter, which is 60% smaller 3 than Dexcom G6;

than Dexcom G6; More time in closed loop with a 30-minute sensor warmup time 4 ;

; A 12-hour grace period 4 to replace finished sensors for a more seamless transition between sessions and flexibility for when to change sensors;

to replace finished sensors for a more seamless transition between sessions and flexibility for when to change sensors; Increased connectivity that Dexcom G7 offers with leading digital health apps.

t:slim X2 insulin pump with Control-IQ technology features:

#1 Rated AID System in Canada* with Control-IQ Technology – Uses data from the Dexcom CGM to predict glucose levels 30 minutes ahead and automatically adjust insulin, if needed, to help prevent highs and lows.

– Uses data from the Dexcom CGM to predict glucose levels 30 minutes ahead and automatically adjust insulin, if needed, to help prevent highs and lows. Activity Settings: Includes customizable Personal Profiles and optional settings for Sleep Activity or Exercise Activity that adjust the range of treatment values.

Includes customizable Personal Profiles and optional settings for Sleep Activity or Exercise Activity that adjust the range of treatment values. Infusion Set Options: A variety of on-body infusion sets allow users to temporarily disconnect from their pump for convenience and provide the flexibility of more than 30 mix-and-match infusion set and tubing length combinations.

The t:slim X2 pump with Dexcom G7 integration launched in the U.S. in December 2023 and additional countries in early 2024.

1 Brown SA, Kovatchev BP, Raghinaru D, et al. Six-month randomized, multicenter trial of closed-loop control in type 1 diabetes. N Engl J Med. 2019;381(18):1701-1717. doi: 10.1056/NEJMoa1907863.

2 Dexcom, Data on File, 2023.

3 Garg SK, Kipnes M, Castorino K, et al. Accuracy and Safety of Dexcom G7 Continuous Glucose Monitoring in Adults with Diabetes. Diabetes Techol Ther. 2022;24(6):373-380. doi: 10.1089/dia.2022.0011.

4 Dexcom G7 User Guide

About Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

Tandem Diabetes Care, a global insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, manufactures and sells advanced automated insulin delivery systems that reduce the burden of diabetes management, while creating new possibilities for patients, their loved ones, and healthcare providers. The Company’s pump portfolio features the Tandem Mobi system and the t:slim X2 insulin pump, both of which feature Control-IQ advanced hybrid closed-loop technology. Tandem Diabetes Care is based in San Diego, California. For more information, visit tandemdiabetes.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, the anticipated timing for the Canadian availability of the t:slim X2 pump with Dexcom G7 integration as well as our ability to provide the software update for current t:slim X2 pump users and the t:slim X2 pumps pre-loaded with Dexcom G7 integration software. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including our ability to start commercial scale manufacturing of the t:slim X2 pumps pre-loaded with Dexcom G7 integration software for the Canadian market, our ability to operate and maintain a system to facilitate online training for existing t:slim X2 pump customers upgrading their existing devices, and the risk that we may encounter other challenges that may delay the availability of t:slim X2 pumps pre-loaded with Dexcom G7 integration software. These and other risks are identified and described in greater detail under the "Risk Factors” heading of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking statements. Tandem undertakes no obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement in this press release because of new information, future events, or other factors.

Responsible use of Control-IQ technology

Control-IQ technology does not prevent all highs and lows. Users must still bolus for meals and actively manage their diabetes. Visit tandemdiabetes.com/safetyinfo for additional important safety information.

This product may not be right for you. Always read and follow the label.

Important Safety Information: The t:slim X2 insulin pump with Control-IQ technology (the System) consists of the t:slim X2 insulin pump, which contains Control-IQ technology, and a compatible continuous glucose monitor (CGM, sold separately). The t:slim X2 insulin pump is intended for the subcutaneous delivery of insulin, at set and variable rates, for the management of diabetes mellitus in people requiring insulin. The t:slim X2 insulin pump can be used solely for continuous insulin delivery and as part of the System. When used with a compatible CGM, the System can be used to automatically increase, decrease, and suspend delivery of basal insulin based on CGM sensor readings and predicted glucose values. The System can also deliver correction boluses when the glucose value is predicted to exceed a predefined threshold. The pump and the System are indicated for use in individuals 6 years of age and greater. The pump and the System are intended for single user use. The pump and the System are indicated for use with NovoRapid, Admelog, Trurapi, or Humalog U-100 insulin. The System is intended for the management of Type 1 diabetes.

WARNING: Control-IQ technology should not be used by anyone under the age of 6 years old. It should also not be used in users who require less than 10 units of insulin per day or who weigh less than 25 kilograms.

The System is not indicated for use in pregnant women, people on dialysis, or critically ill users. Do not use the System if using hydroxyurea.

Users of the pump and the System must: be willing and able to use the insulin pump, CGM, and all other system components in accordance with their respective instructions for use; test blood glucose levels as recommended by their healthcare provider; demonstrate adequate carb-counting skills; maintain sufficient diabetes self-care skills; see healthcare provider(s) regularly; and have adequate vision and/or hearing to recognize all functions of the pump, including alerts, alarms, and reminders. The t:slim X2 pump must be removed before MRI, CT, or diathermy treatment. Visit tandemdiabetes.com/safetyinfo for additional important safety information.

© 2024 Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. All rights reserved. Tandem Diabetes Care, the Tandem logo, Control-IQ, and t:slim X2 are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Dexcom, Dexcom G6, Dexcom G7, and any related logos and design marks are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Dexcom, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. All other third-party marks are the property of their respective owners.

