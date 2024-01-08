Tandem Diabetes Care’s t:slim X2™ Insulin Pump is the First Automated Insulin Delivery System to Integrate with Abbott’s New FreeStyle Libre® 2 Plus Sensor

Abbott (NYSE: ABT), the global health care company, and Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM), a leading insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, today announced that the t:slim X2 insulin pump with Control-IQ technology is the first automated insulin delivery (AID) system to integrate with the newly available FreeStyle Libre 2 Plus sensor, Abbott’s latest continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) technology. For the first time, FreeStyle Libre technology users in the United States are now able to experience the therapeutic benefits of a hybrid closed-loop system that helps predict and prevent high and low blood sugar.

Tandem’s t:slim X2 insulin pump connects wirelessly to the FreeStyle Libre 2 Plus sensor, which sends automatic glucose readings every minute2,3 to the pump. Users can conveniently see their minute-to-minute glucose data on the pump and accompanying t:connect mobile app.4 The pump’s Control-IQ technology predicts glucose levels 30 minutes into the future, automatically adjusting insulin delivery every five minutes based on CGM readings and can deliver automatic correction boluses (up to one per hour) to help prevent hyperglycemia.5 When left untreated, hyperglycemia can lead to long-term diabetes complications, such as nerve and kidney damage or disease of the eyes.

"Tandem’s leadership in AID innovation is underscored with this milestone of launching the first insulin pump to be compatible with Abbott’s CGM technology in the U.S.,” said John Sheridan, president and chief executive officer of Tandem Diabetes Care. "This represents another step forward in our commitment to provide customizable solutions to help reduce burden and create new possibilities for people living with diabetes.”

Abbott’s latest addition to the FreeStyle Libre portfolio is the FreeStyle Libre 2 Plus sensor, which is the modified FreeStyle Libre 2 sensor cleared in 2023 by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration for use with AID systems. It is the first and only CGM available in the United States with a wear time of 15 days1 for both adults and children. Demonstrating proven accuracy in overall glucose readings with an 8.2% MARD6, the sensor is small, discreet7 and comfortable8 to wear.

"Our FreeStyle Libre portfolio empowers people living with diabetes to have more control over their health and eases the burden of their condition by using a continuous glucose monitoring system with unsurpassed accuracy6 that is simple, easy and affordable to use,” said Jared Watkin, executive vice president of Abbott’s diabetes care business. "Through the integration of Tandem’s t:slim X2 insulin pump with our FreeStyle Libre 2 Plus sensor, people only need two sensors a month, which ensures both a more convenient and more affordable experience.”

Tandem will email instructions to all in-warranty t:slim X2 users in the U.S. offering the option to add the new FreeStyle Libre 2 Plus sensor integration at no cost via remote software update. t:slim X2 pumps pre-loaded with the updated software are now shipping to new customers. Information about the software update process for existing in-warranty pump users, including system requirements, is available at tandemdiabetes.com/softwareupdate.

The FreeStyle Libre 2 Plus sensor is available now at participating durable medical equipment (DME) suppliers. Please contact Abbott’s Customer Care Team at 1-844-330-5535 for a list of the participating DMEs.

For more information on how to access the t:slim X2 insulin pump and FreeStyle Libre 2 Plus sensor integration, please visit: tandemdiabetes.com/products.

About Abbott

Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 115,000 colleagues serve people in more than 60 countries.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a global insulin delivery and diabetes technology company based in San Diego, California, creates new possibilities for people living with diabetes, their loved ones, and healthcare providers through a positively different experience. The Company’s human-centered approach to design, development, and support delivers innovative products and services for people who use insulin. Tandem manufactures and sells the t:slim X2 insulin pump with Control-IQ technology. For more information, visit tandemdiabetes.com.

Important Safety Information – FreeStyle Libre Systems

Failure to use FreeStyle Libre systems as instructed in labeling may result in missing a severe low or high glucose event and/or making a treatment decision, resulting in injury.

The sensor house, FreeStyle, Libre, and related brand marks are marks of Abbott and used with permission.

Responsible use of Control-IQ technology

Control-IQ technology does not prevent all highs and lows. Users must still bolus for meals and actively manage their diabetes.

Important Safety Information – t:slim X2 Insulin Pump

The t:slim X2 pump and Control-IQ technology are intended for single patient use. The t:slim X2 pump and Control-IQ technology are indicated for use with NovoLog or Humalog U-100 insulin. The t:slim X2 insulin pump with interoperable technology is intended for the subcutaneous delivery of insulin, at set and variable rates, for the management of diabetes mellitus in people requiring insulin. Control-IQ technology is intended for use with compatible integrated continuous glucose monitors (iCGM, sold separately) and alternate controller enabled (ACE) pumps to automatically increase, decrease, and suspend delivery of basal insulin based on iCGM readings and predicted glucose values.

