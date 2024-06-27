Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
27.06.2024 13:50:27

Target Hospitality Cuts Annual Revenue Guidance Below View

(RTTNews) - Target Hospitality Corp. (TH), a provider of workforce lodging and other temporary housing facilities, on Thursday revised down its revenue and that came in below analysts' estimates. Annual adjusted EBITDA range also is narrowed from its previous range.

For the full year, the company now expects adjusted EBITDA of $184 to $190 million against its previous outlook of $195 million to $210 million.

Annual revenue is now projected to be in the range of $375 million to $385 million. On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters project the company to report revenue of $396.1 million, for the year.

Earlier, Target had guided annual revenue of $410 million to $425 million, for the year.

In addition, the company has clarified that it hasn't yet made any decision on the acquisition offer of $10.80 per share it received from Arrow Holdings S.àr.l., an affiliate of TDR Capital LLP, on March 25.

TH was trading up by 5.94 percent at $7.85 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Target Hospitality Corp Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Target Hospitality Corp Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Target Hospitality Corp Registered Shs 8,20 10,66% Target Hospitality Corp Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX im Plus -- DAX höher -- Asiens Märkte gehen fester aus der Sitzung
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentieren sich fester in der Freitagssitzung. Die Börsen in Fernost bewegten sich am Freitag auf grünem Terrain.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen