Target Hospitality Cuts Annual Revenue Guidance Below View

(RTTNews) - Target Hospitality Corp. (TH), a provider of workforce lodging and other temporary housing facilities, on Thursday revised down its revenue and that came in below analysts' estimates. Annual adjusted EBITDA range also is narrowed from its previous range.

For the full year, the company now expects adjusted EBITDA of $184 to $190 million against its previous outlook of $195 million to $210 million.

Annual revenue is now projected to be in the range of $375 million to $385 million. On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters project the company to report revenue of $396.1 million, for the year.

Earlier, Target had guided annual revenue of $410 million to $425 million, for the year.

In addition, the company has clarified that it hasn't yet made any decision on the acquisition offer of $10.80 per share it received from Arrow Holdings S.àr.l., an affiliate of TDR Capital LLP, on March 25.

TH was trading up by 5.94 percent at $7.85 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.