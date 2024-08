Target Is Finally Turning the Corner. Time To Buy the Stock?

Target (NYSE: TGT) was one of the best-performing retail stocks during the pandemic.Its combination of selling essentials such as food and groceries as well as discretionary goods like electronics, apparel, and beauty products paid off as it was able to keep its doors open and saw surging growth from its Drive Up curbside pickup program.However, since then, Target's business has flopped. Sales of discretionary goods have fallen as consumers have faced pressure from inflation and higher interest rates, and the company has also been plagued by a spike in theft, like many of its retail peers.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool