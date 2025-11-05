Target Aktie

Target für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 856243 / ISIN: US87612E1064

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
05.11.2025 13:11:19

Target Re-introduces Under $20 Thanksgiving Meals

(RTTNews) - Target Corp. (TGT), the American retail giant, Wednesday announced that it is bringing back its holiday meal for four, which is under $20 coming to less than $5 per person.

The meal includes Thanksgiving staples like Premium Basted Young Turkey, Russet Potatoes, Jellied Cranberry Sauce, Stuffing Mix, Roasted Turkey Gravy, Soft French Bread and Frozen Corn.

The turkey from Good & Gather is priced at 79 cents per pound. Along with this they are offering seasonal pies at $4.99 and it includes apple pie and pumpkin pie.

"Our under-$20 Thanksgiving meal is priced even lower than last year's, but we're not stopping there. We also have new seasonal sides, stylish table décor, festive apparel and beautiful greenery and florals." said Lisa Roath, chief merchandising officer of Target.

Further, the company is offering deals on thousands of groceries and everyday essentials for the season.

The company is also offering same day delivery, drive up, and order pick up available within hours, plus Next-Day Delivery or 2-Day Shipping for free for orders above $35 for quicker fulfilment.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Target Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Target Corp.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Target Corp. 77,18 -0,44% Target Corp.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02:47 KW 45: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
07.11.25 KW 45: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.11.25 Oktober 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
02.11.25 KW 44: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Oktober 2025: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schließlich schwächer -- Wall Street schlussendlich im uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel am Freitag zurück, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt sich abwärts bewegte. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenende nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen