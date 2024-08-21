|
Target Sees Revenue Growth, Boosts EPS in Fiscal Q2
On Aug. 21, Target (NYSE:TGT), the retail giant known for its broad assortment of affordable and trendy merchandise, posted strong financial results for its fiscal 2024 second quarter. Its earnings per share (EPS) of $2.57 surpassed management’s guidance range of $1.95 to $2.35. Revenue climbed 2.7% year over year to $25.5 billion, exceeding the forecast 0% to 2% growth. The quarter also saw improvements in key areas like digital sales and operating income. Source: Guidance figures from the fiscal Q1 earnings report published May 22.Target is a well-known U.S. retailer that offers a wide range of products, including groceries, household essentials, electronics, and apparel. It has a strong presence online as well as a broad brick-and-mortar footprint.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
